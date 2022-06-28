FIRS to the Rescue as Subsidy Gulps NNPC’s Revenue – THISDAYLIVE

•Revenue generating agency now contributes over 60% to FAAC

•Cash-strapped Nigeria again loses $650.7m crude to force majeure, equipment failure, others

Obinna Chima in Lagos and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

With a major chunk of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPC) monthly revenue now being channeled to the payment of fuel subsidy, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) now relies heavily on the revenue from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for its monthly sharing to the three tiers of government.

The 2021 financial records of the FIRS’ contributions to FAAC showed that in the year under review, the federal revenue collecting agency’s contribution was a total of 59.45 per cent, as out of the total of N8.912 trillion to the three tiers of government last year, N5.298 trillion was contributed by the federal revenue collecting agency.

The trend has continued in the first five months of 2022 as the…