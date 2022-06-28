Forensic Psychologist Faults  Organ Donor’s Claim – THISDAYLIVE

A forensic psychologist, Dr. Law Mefor, has described David Nwamini Ukpo, the man at the centre of the issues leading to the arrest and remand of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Dr. Beatrice Ekweremadu, as a serial liar, who should not be taken seriously.

Mefor was reacting to a Facebook post, supposedly by Ukpo, where he claimed that he was lured to Europe by Ekweremadu with a promise of better life only for the lawmaker and his wife to try to harvest his kidney for their sick daughter.

Dr. Mefor, in a statement on Sunday, described Ukpo as “a serial liar and manipulator seeking sympathy when he should face the full weight of both the British and Nigerian laws”.

He said: “In the first place, one doubts that he really owns that Facebook account, which was opened less than 24 hours before the said post. It appears that some vesed interests and internet contractors have taken over from where David…