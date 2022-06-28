‘Glamour Girls’ Climbs to Top 5 on Netflix Global Charts  – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

Despite the mixed reviews that have greeted the Play Network Studios remake of the classic Nollywood film ‘Glamour Girls’, the film continues to climb the charts.

On a new chart published on the Flixpatrol website June 28, ‘Glamour Girls’ occupies the No. 5 position on the Top Movies on Netflix in the world today. This makes it the first Nollywood film which is a Netflix original to achieve the feat.

Since its release, the film has retained its position as the No.1 film in Nigeria, reaching the Top 10 spot in 20 other countries worldwide including the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa, Kenya, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar, Belgium, Panama and Nicaragua among others in the two days that followed.

An original story produced by the Play Network Studios in the exploration of their lifetime rights to the intellectual property, the film boasts 90 per cent of the entire production female-led and facilitated…