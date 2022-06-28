Gombe Communities Commend NEDC for Strides In Education, Essential Social Services – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Coalition of Gombe Youths and Elders Progressive Forum (CGYEPF) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for its laudable interventions in the North-east region, especially the newly launched Education Endowment Fund (EEF) and a scholarship portal in Gombe State.

The group said that this has clearly shown the determination of the commission to help people of Gombe State and North-east geopolitical zone to enhance their potentials.

The forum gave the commendation in a statement titled “Gombe Elders and Youths are Happy with NEDC Successes in the Region,” which was signed by its National Chairman, Mr. Salihu Magaji.

Magaji said that the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr. Mohammed Goni Alkali, has proved to all that he is now an indigene of Gombe.

He said that the people of Gombe have nothing but praise and love for his numerous assistance to Gombe citizens, adding that the communities are looking…