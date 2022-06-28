How Taiwo Oderinlo is Breaking the Mold in the Events Industry Post-COVID-19 – THISDAYLIVE

With the increasing vaccination rates, the events sector in Nigeria has seen a bump in activities following the lockdown when Executive Director of Jason Davids Events and Rental, Taiwo Oderinlo adopted a successful logistic strategy for her business. So far, she has continued to utilise innovation to break the mold.

Recently, she organised a two-day open house exhibition at her office nestled in Ogba, Lagos, to introduce colleagues and aspiring event managers to some of her cutting-edge approaches. Oderinlo’s vision for the project not only focused on aesthetics, but she also used the program as a launchpad for collaboration.

Oderinlo is a serial innovator. She kicked off her career as an interior decorator before branching off to launch her events company in 2006. Subsequently, she recognised the need for expansion into rentals through the addition of a rental division to further cater to clients from sectors such as banking, telecommunication, real…