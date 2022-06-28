Lagos, a Refugee-friendly State, Says Sanwo-Olu – THISDAYLIVE

•W’Bank commends state on successful agric assisted projects implementation

Segun James

Lagos State will remain open and continue to provide non-discriminatory assistance to all displaced persons seeking safety from violent conflicts and disasters.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who made the pledge during a commemorative event organised in Lagos, to mark the World Refugees Day, maintained that the state would remain a refugee-friendly city and provide economic opportunities to displaced persons legitimately seeking to rebuild their lives.

There are an estimated 84,000 refugees settled in Nigeria from other African countries. Lagos is hosting 1,656 registered refugees and 611 asylum seekers from 34 countries. Most of these persons have been integrated into communities to start a new life.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos took the responsibility to offer protection to refugees as a sacred duty of human rights, rather than privilege. He said the…