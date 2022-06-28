Mines Ministry Attains 74.5% Rating in Anti-corruption Compliance – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development yesterday hinted that it has achieved a major improvement in the Anti-Corruption Compliance rating from 26.5 percent to 74.5 percent.

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) was established by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), as one of the implementation mechanisms for its mandate on prohibition and prevention of corruption.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, while delivering her speech on the 2022 African Public Service Day celebration in Abuja yesterday, noted that the 2022 celebration is particularly remarkable because of its theme: ‘Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on productivity in the Nigeria Public Sector’.

According to her, in the context of the passion of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for improved productivity and welfare of civil servants, there…