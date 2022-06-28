Nigeria’s FX Policy Targeted at Preserving Naira Value, Others – THISDAYLIVE

•Non- convertibility of currencies pose challenge for FX management, says WAIFEM DG

James Emejo

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said the objectives of the country’s exchange rate policy were to preserve the value of the domestic currency and maintain a favourable external reserves position.

Emefiele stressed that the central bank’s foreign exchange (FX) regime further seeks to ensure external balance without compromising the need for internal balance and the overall goal of macroeconomic stability.

The central bank governor also said the overarching goals of the apex bank includes to achieve exchange rate stability that ensures a viable external sector, anchor inflationary expectations and improve and support economic growth.

The CBN governor who spoke at the opening of the Regional Course on Exchange Rate Regimes and Policies, organised by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic…