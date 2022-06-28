No Man Will Appoint a Governor for Rivers People, Says APC Chieftain – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former representative of the Rivers West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Wilson Ake, has stated that individual will appoint a governor for the people of Rivers State.

Ake made the declaration yesterday while speaking at the conclusion of inauguration of registration of officers for the project, ‘Senator Magnus Abe (SMA) 2023’, at Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Performing the exercise, he said the aspiration of Senator Magnus Abe to be on the ballot in the forthcoming governorship election in the state is a project that has come to stay.

Ake said: “Abe is an illustrious son of Rivers State that we are proud of. What we are doing here today has been done in Port Harcourt for Rivers East senatorial district and Ahoada Town for Rivers West senatorial district.

“We are to confirm the statement made by Abe that we will…