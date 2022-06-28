Ogun Workers Embark on Indefinite Strike – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole

The Organised Labour in Ogun State yesterday declared an indefinite strike over the alleged refusal of the state government to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions and the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state.

The strike, according to Labour, followed the expiration of the ultimatum issued by the workers to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over his government inability to pay 21 months deductions, nonpayment of eight years statutory leave allowances and breach of the state Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) among other demands.

The leadership of the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), declared the strike while addressing workers at the arcade ground at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The strike, which will take effect from 12 a.m. on Tuesday,…