Port Harcourt Law School Built to be Self-Sustaining, Says Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the state government built the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt to be a self-sustaining institution in Nigeria.

Wike stated this yesterday while handing over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the property to the campus (acquired by the state government) to the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN).

The governor made the presentation when he conducted Ngige together with the Director-General of Nigeria Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) and other dignitaries around the structures on the law campus that are completed and ready for formal handover.

He said the acquisition of the adjoining property to the campus would enable the operators of the campus to use them for sundry commercial and revenue generating activities in order to meet the financial needs of the Law School in Port…