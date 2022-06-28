Resignation won’t Stop Corruption Allegations’ Probe against ex-CJN, Says Senate  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate on Tuesday vowed to proceed with its ongoing probe of corruption allegations levelled against former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The red chamber had, at its plenary last Thursday, mandated the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to probe allegations of corruption raised in the petition by the 14 justices of the Supreme Court.

The ex-CJN resigned his appointment on Monday on health grounds.

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday however said the resignation not withstanding, its committee would still go ahead with the probe.

The upper chamber took the decision after the consideration of a motion by the Chairman of the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

It also tasked the committee to interface with the three arms of government, as well as the Bar and the Bench to collate aggregate views and positions on the short term, medium term and…