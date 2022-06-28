Super Falcons Arrive Morocco in Search of 10th Continental Title – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons flew into Casablanca yesterday enroute Rabat, Morocco, one week before the kickoff of the 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The nine-time African champions are scheduled to do their final skill honing in the Moroccan City before taking on rivals Banyana Banyana of South Africa in a crunch Group C opening game on July 4 in the same city.

The Nigerian ladies are also scheduled to play Botswana on Thursday, July 7 and complete the group phase with Burundi on Sunday, July 10.

Before flying out of Lagos, Super Falcons were serenaded with a send-forth sumptuous dinner at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos on Sunday night by President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

According to Pinnick, “There is not much for me tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of…