Why I Appeared in Traditional Religious Attire at the Supreme Court  – THISDAYLIVE

Chief Malcom Omoirhobo, the Lawyer who caused a stir when he appeared in the full traditionaßl attire of an “Olokun priest” in the courtroom of the Supreme Court to attend court proceedings, has explained the reasons behind his actions.

Chief Malcom, who addressed journalists said, “I am very grateful to the Supreme Court; just last week Friday they made a very resounding decision that promotes Section 38 of the Constitution. That is our right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. That we are free to express our way of worship, in our schools and in our courts. That decision was reached on Friday, and that has encouraged me.

“Because I am a traditionalist, and this is the way I worship. Based on the decision of the Supreme Court, this is how I will be dressing henceforth in court, because I am a strong adherent to “Olokun” the god of rivers.”

He further added that, the implication of the judgement was that every Nigerian,…