As Emefiele Has Been Saying – THISDAYLIVE

EDIFYING ELUCIDATIONS

0KEY IKECHUKWU

There are three broad scenarios in the economics of survival and avoidable dependency that the Igbo man understands and lives by. The first is that whoever develops a taste for what grows in another man’s farm should procure same legitimately and nurture it for himself, through diligence and patient effort. The second is that the man with a badly managed taste for what grows in the farm of another, but who does not wish to work for it, is in danger of eventually becoming a thief. The third is that if you insist on eating what is produced by others as often as possible, and you are not producing and exchanging things of commensurate value, you will always be in the debt of those who produce what you are crazy about.

The above, in a nutshell, even if couched in characteristic traditional Igbo common sense, is what the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin…