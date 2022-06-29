CSMC Holds 1st Women Fellowship Zonal Convention, Enjoins Members to Strive yo Achieve Supernatural Turnaround – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Women Fellowship, Jos Zone of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, has organised its first zonal convention with a call on the members to work in unity and love towards achieving supernatural turnaround for the overall growth and progress of the church.

The conference, with the theme “Supernatural Turnaround Psalm 126,” was held at the CSMC Yantrailer, District Headquarters, Jos, during the weekend brought together members from Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States and their environs.

In her welcome remarks, the International President of the Women Fellowship, CSMC Worldwide, Special Mother-in-Israel Rachael B. Olorundare, said that the vision of the fellowship is to ensure that “Women of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church are spiritually, educationally and economically lifted to be examples and at par with other Christian women that have absolute faith and honour in and for Jesus…