Desperate to Stave Off Mass Defection, Buhari Meets 22 Aggrieved APC Senators – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with 22 angry senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to stop their planned defection. The meeting was held at the Council Chambers of State House, Abuja.

The affected senators included Smart Adeyemi, Frank Ibezim, Danladi Sankara, and Ibrahim Oloriegbe. They were led to the meeting by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu.

The president noted the concerns of the senators, who failed to secure the party’s return ticket to the Red Chamber. He said their exit would affect the future of the ruling party, saying, however, that he praised the senators’ effort to find a solution.

The president assured them that as the leader of the party, part of his role was to create the environment for members to ventilate their grievances.

Emphasising that there must be a winner and…