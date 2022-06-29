Ex-Gov Attah  Explains Choice of Umo Eno as PDP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has broken his silence on the choice of Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Attah, who personally took Pastor Eno to the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as God anointed candidate, reasoned that stakeholders in state preferred the PDP governorship candidate for 2023 general elections to other aspirants.

Ex-governor Attah who expressed his mind yesterday while briefing journalists in the state said he also joined the league of those supporting pastor Eno candidacy because of his neutrality from ‘groups’.

Attah hinted that other aspirants examined where linked to certain groups the elders feared could divide the state in such lines if adopted.

According to him, the PDP governorship candidate has the humility to listen, learn, and the capacity to implement on his blueprint, coming from the…