FEC Okays Initiative to Raise Annual Revenue by N3.96trn – THISDAYLIVE

*Approves N939m to upgrade Gombe water supply projects

Deji Elumoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday rose from its weekly virtual meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, with the approval of a new revenue base that will see the country generate N3.8 trillion from non-oil and N160 billion from oil sectors annually.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Media Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed on behalf of the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said a memo on increasing revenue base of government was approved by the Council.

He said: “Among several of the memos presented today, was the one by the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning on accelerating revenue mobilization reforms, which is a derivative of the federal government’s strategic revenue growth initiative.

“The significant progress that have been made in…