House to Consider Bill Seeking Establishment of Electoral Offences Commission – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives may this week consider for first and second reading a bill seeking the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission for the investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled, ‘Rescission on Referral of a Bill for an Act to Establish Electoral Offences Commission and for Related Offences’ presented by Chairman Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata at yesterday’s plenary.

The lawmakers had at the plenary last week, stepped down the bill over sponsorship controversy.

Hon. John Dyegh had raised a point of order, informing the Speaker that he had sponsored the bill severally in previous and present Assembly, wondering why his bill was not among those consolidated.

He said, “I sponsored this same bill in previous assembly, it went through all the…