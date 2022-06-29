Like Tinubu, APC’s Vice Presidential Placeholder, Masari, Declares Certificates Missing – THISDAYLIVE

•It’s a non-issue, says Uzodinma

•Action Alliance asks court to restrain INEC from listing ruling party, Tinubu for 2023 presidential poll

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

In a strange coincidence, documents submitted by the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ibrahim Masari, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have revealed that the placeholder, like the principal candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, could not also produce requisite certificates to back his stated academic qualifications.

But Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said the certificate debate around his party’s presidential duo was of little or no importance, stressing that Tinubu’s past electoral records would suffice.

However, the Action Alliance (AA) asked a Federal High Court to restrain INEC from including APC and its candidates on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election.

In an effort to…