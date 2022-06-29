Man Utd Near De Jong’s Agreement  – THISDAYLIVE

Manchester United are close to finalising an agreement with Barcelona over primary transfer target Frenkie de Jong, 90min understands.

New United manager Erik ten Hag identified De Jong as his priority target upon his appointment last month, and negotiations have been open for a number of weeks.

Talks progressed well over the weekend and have continued in the early part of this week, and the two clubs have now agreed the broad principle of a deal that will be worth around €80m all-in.

The deal is likely to be comprised of a guaranteed fee of €65m (£56m), with add-ons in place to take the transfer to Barcelona’s asking price. Barcelona have told United that they would like the deal to be concluded by July 1 in order for them to progress with other business, and sources from United have confirmed they expect that to be the case.

One issue holding up completion of the deal is over payments to De Jong and his agent from Barcelona,…