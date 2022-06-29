NAICOM Revokes Standard Alliance, Niger Insurance’s Operating Licences – THISDAYLIVE

•Appoints receivers/liquidators to wind down firms

James Emejo

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), yesterday wielded the big stick by announcing the cancellation of the operating licences of two insurance companies – Standard Alliance Insurance Plc and Niger Insurance Plc.

The insurance regulator, in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, Mr. Rasaaq Salami, said the revocation took effect from June 21, 2022.

Following the development, the Commission further disclosed that it had appointed Sanya, Ogunkuade Esq as the Receiver/Liquidator for Niger Insurance and, Kehinde Aina Esq as the Receiver/Liquidator for Standard Alliance Insurance to effectively commence the process of winding down both entities.

NAICOM also advised all stakeholders to forward their inquiries to the respective Receiver/Liquidator for each company for their necessary action.

The Commission, nevertheless, assured all…