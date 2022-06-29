NCDMB Sensitises Law Enforcement Agencies on Local Content Act – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote has called for collaboration between all stakeholders including the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the target of the local content act was achieved.

Speaking at a sensitisation program for law enforcement agencies in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, he said the level of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry had increased to 42 per cent from just five per cent in 2010, before the passage of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

With the theme, ‘Deploying Multi-Institutional Approach to Nigeria Content Enforcement in the Oil and Gas Industry,’ the one-day sensitisation workshop drew participants from all the law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the security agencies.

According to Wabote, the…