Northern Politicians Quit NRM, Allege Marginalisation by Igbo Politicians – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has assumed another dimension following the decision of the politicians from the northern part of the country to leave the party.

Their decision stemmed from the allegation that politicians of South-east extraction dominated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

It was against this background, Deputy National Chairman of of the party, Mr. Abubakar Jikamshi, tendered his resignation letter with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Jikamshi described convention and primaries conducted by the party to elect party leadership and the party’s flagbearers as kangaroo elections.

His words: “It is my honor and privilege to address you today to announce to you of my resignation from the National Rescue Movement, the party of which I am one of the founding members.

“NRM conducted its kangaroo elections and produced…