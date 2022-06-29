Ogun Workers are Right to Demand their Entitlements, Says PDP Chieftain – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has called on the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to prioritise and pay attention to the grievances of the state workers.

Reacting to the workers’ resolution to embark on an indefinite strike from yesterday, Aderinokun noted that he observed that the state government is making life harder for public employees by deducting from their salaries “that has not been reviewed in years.”

The organised labour held a peaceful gathering at the Arcade ground, Abeokuta, last Monday which had leaders of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) present.

The gathering ended with a decision to start an indefinite strike which will leave all public buildings, including schools, hospitals among others closed.

Worried by the decaying public service system in Ogun State,…