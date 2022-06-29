Political Group Canvasses Tinubu-Marwa Ticket for APC  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A political pressure group, Democratic Young Patriots (DYP) has canvassed for a “Tinubu-Marwa ticket as a liberal, strategic and Pan-Nigerian” option for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that can appeal to the majority of Nigerians, including dousing religious concerns.

The group, in a release issued Wednesday in Abuja by its Coordinator, Bukola Ayelabola, described former military administrator of Lagos state, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) as the best option from the North for the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate slot.

According to the organisation: “Marwa’s pedigree, family history and marriage, including records of service, towers above the Nigerian fault lines”.

While urging the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider fielding Marwa as his running mate, DYP further stressed that “the choice of Marwa, who is doing a great job as Nigeria’s anti-drug Czar, could be APC’s most…