Senate Summons NIA DG for Ordering DSS to Blacklist Environmental Rights Activist – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petition has summoned the Director General of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, to appear before it over his office directive to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The NIA DG had, based on the strength of a petition in his possession, directed the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to blacklist a Niger Delta environmental rights activist based in The Netherlands, Mr. Sunny Ofehe.

The yet-to-be-identified petitioners had alleged in their letter that Ofehe was indulging in fraudulent activities by using the name of the SPDC to defraud unsuspecting people both in Nigeria and in The Netherlands.

The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has therefore directed Abubakar to appear before the committee and explain within seven days, why the rights activist was still being blacklisted since 2009 despite the…