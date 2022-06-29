Two Years After, NUPRC Closes Out 2020 Marginal Oilfields Bid Round – THISDAYLIVE

•Unveils template, procedure guide for host communities’ development trust

• FG rakes in N200 billion, $7m with 70% full payment

•Kyari: Over 200 illegal refineries operating in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh and Udora Orizu

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday finally closed out the 2020 marginal oilfields bid round two years after the process commenced.

This was just as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari, yesterday lamented that none of the government-owned refineries are presently working, even as he revealed that there were over 200 illegal refineries being operated across the country.

With the issuance of the Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL), the winners of the awarded oilfields can now move to site for preliminary prospecting activities, THISDAY learnt. In the process of getting to conclude the bid rounds, the NUPRC stated that…