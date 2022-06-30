Adeleke Dismisses  Alleged Negotiation with Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole

A business mogul and the elder brother to People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Deji Adeleke, has denied a purported remarks that he had traded away his brother’s ambition in a negotiation with Senator Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued and signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed on behalf of Adeleke dynasty, which was made available to THISDAY in Osogbo yesterday, remarked that the story, “which contained all manners of evil concoctions, were not only fictitious lies but they are figment of a demented mind faced with road block in political progress.”

According to the business mogul, “It is unbelievable that any reasonable writer will concoct such deceitful piece without any iota of truth. The said platform has demonstrated that fake news should not only be sanctioned and criminalised but all…