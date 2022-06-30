A’Ibom APC Protests  Role of INEC in Party’s Affairs  – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State chapter has protested against the role played by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)Mr Mike Igini in the political development in the state.

APC youth yesterday stormed the State Office of INEC, protesting alleged bias of the Residents Electoral Commissioner.

The protested youths numbering over one thousand stormed the premises of INEC in the state in many buses chanting “Mike Igini must go,”.

They blocked the entrance of INEC office and prevented staff of the Commission from entering the premises in the morning hours of Wednesday.

Various placards carried inscriptions such as”Igini is biased”, “democracy is not for sale”, “INEC must act now”, “Akwa Ibom REC is compromised”, “Igini don’t kill Akwa Ibom political parties”, “Igini is partisan”, “Igini is a factional Chairman…