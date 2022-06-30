Bill to Increase Retirement Age of PWDs Passes Second Reading in House – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading a Bill seeking to amend the Discrimination against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018 for upward review of retirement age of persons with disability.

The proposed legislation titled, “Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” was sponsored by Chairman Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson.

Leading the debate on its general principles said the Bill seeks to amend the Principal Act which provides for measures to protect and ensure inclusion of PLWD in Nigeria.

He explained that the amendment seeks to address some salient defects noticed in the Principal Act by amending Sections 30 and 32 of the Principal Act and rearranging Sections 30-58 as Sections 30-59.

The amendment, he said will include an insertion of a subsection 30 (1) which provides for an increase in the retirement age and term of service…