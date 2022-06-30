Buni Launches Free Healthcare Scheme for Poor  in Yobe – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has launched Free Healthcare Service Schemes for poor and vulnerable people in the State.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme in Damaturu, the governor said: “The new expanded and remodeled Free Healthcare Schemes which we are launching today, will greatly improve the accessibility of high-quality and effective healthcare services in the State, particularly to the poor and vulnerable people to achieve long-term universal health coverage and promote a healthy and productive society. This new scheme will sustain and improve the gains of the former Free drugs programme for the benefit of our citizens.

“The new Scheme is a complete package fused into a single framework comprising the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, the State Equity Programme, and the subsidized formal sector programme. It also includes Deferral and Exemptions and Free Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health {MNCH} programmes…