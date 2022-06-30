Crisis in Niger State Sports Council, Tornadoes, Two Associations Spoil for Showdown – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Sports Council has been hit with crisis leading to the suspension of activities by two major associations in the state.

The suspension of activities by the State Basketball Association and the state’s darling football team, Niger Tornadoes FC, is indefinite and is feared may ignite similar action by other associations.

The major crux of the disagreement between the two groups stems from non payment of allowances and other emoluments.

THISDAY gathered that the players of the Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna have not been paid their ‘sign-on fees’ since the 2020/2021 season.

In addition, it was also learnt that the ‘sign-on’ fees agreed with majority of players has not been paid.

“The players are being treated like amateurs, whereas they are professionals,” it was further learnt.

The case became worse when the players learnt that government released some funds to settle part of the indebtedness yet the…