CSOs Advocate Integration of Tuberculosis into Katsina Health Budget  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State have advocated the integration of tuberculosis (TB) services into the state 2023 health budget in order to tackle the infectious disease in the state.

The CSOs also called for improved funding for tuberculosis and integration of its services into the state Contributory Healthcare Scheme to bridge “the huge existing gap” in the TB management.

Speaking at a CSOs engagement workshop for TB domestic resources mobilisation, the Katsina State Coordinator of Development Governance International Consult (DGI Consult), Abdulmalik Abdulrazeez, said 90 per cent of TB funding was from donors.

He explained that adequate budgetary allocations and timely release of appropriation for tuberculosis services as well as its integration into the health insurance scheme will significantly tackle the contagious disease.

He said: “Presently, there is no budget line for tuberculosis in…