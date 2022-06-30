Former Minister Expresses Concern over Monetisation of Electoral Process – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Minister of Youths and Sports Development and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has expressed concern over the extreme monetisation of politics and political process.

He, however said such ugly situation posed a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Delivering a lecture, titled, ‘Re-engaging the Media for Credible Democracy,’ at the 2022 annual press week celebration of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin yesterday, Abdulahi said politicians had nearly turned political process into a business transaction.

Abdulahi who is also Kwara Central senatorial candidate of PDP for the 2023 elections said the development had brought out all manner of people canvassing for elective offices, added that it was capable of making electorate poorer and miserable in the long run.

He said, “When politicians pay people to…