NCAT, Zaria Get ICAO’s World’s Best Award for Training of Instructors – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, has again been recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the best in the world, this time in the training of instructors.

Presenting the Global Aviation Training Platinum Excellence award to the college at the ongoing ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, the ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, said the organisation remained very proud of its achievements as a training centre of excellence.

According to him, the organisation would continue to support member-nations in achieving its objectives of ensuring air transport safety and particularly commended the efforts of the federal government in repositioning the nation’s aviation industry.

Since the inception of the Buhari administration, the International Civil Aviation Organisation has awarded NCAT Zaria the following: “Regional Center of Excellence, Africa…