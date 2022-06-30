Ortom Undecided About Support for Atiku, Wants Wike Placated – THISDAYLIVE

•Seeks meeting between PDP candidate, Rivers governor

•Real reasons Wike lost out on VP nomination

•Fayose explains why Wike won’t support former vice-president’s ambition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Emma Okonji, Nosa Alekhuogie in Lagos and Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

In what was indicative of cracks within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said he was still undecided about his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because it was a decision that would be informed by the leading of the spirit.

Ortom, who declared that his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, was badly treated by the party leadership, however, sought the possibility of a meeting between Atiku and Wike, where the issue currently creating a gulf in the party would be addressed completely.

At the same time, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele…