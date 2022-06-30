Schools Need Old Students’ Support, Says MAPOLY Association Committee Chair  – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the 30th Graduation Anniversary of the 1992 set of the Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Femi Adefila, has emphasised the need for old students to play active roles in developing their alma mater.

Adefila, the Founder of RAVE FM in Osogbo, Osun State, said this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He said alumni associations could become the pillars on which the development of the nation’s schools would stand.

He said: “The economic situation across the globe isn’t favourable at the moment.

“Nigeria’s situation is particularly precarious.

“This has led to the schools, especially government schools, being sidelined in the allocation of very scarce resources.

“This has placed a responsibility on old students to embark on a rescue mission to the schools by pulling resources together to support the schools in the areas of…