Startups Need Resilience, Resourcefulness to Succeed  – THISDAYLIVE

Finalist at the Visa CEMEA Everywhere Initiative and Managing Director, CarePay, Abayomi Sule, shares his experience as a tech startup providing solutions in the health sector and his emergence as finalist in the Visa competition. Emma Okonji brings the excerpts:

How will you describe the Visa Everywhere initiative programme, where tech startups like CarePay was given the opportunity to pitch their technology driven ideas and solutions?

The Visa Everywhere Initiative is an open innovation programme that helps startups unlock new growth and partnership opportunities. It also provides startups with a global platform to demonstrate their ground-breaking solutions. The process associated with the 2022 CEMEA regional finals was transparent and well organized. It was a delight for us at CarePay to have been selected as “Audience favourite” at the 2022 CEMEA regional finals.

How will such initiative from Visa help enhance the Nigerian Fintech ecosystem,…