AFBA Condemns Massacre of African Migrants in Morocco – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The African Bar Association (AfBA) has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of dozens of African migrants trying to cross from Morocco to Spain, through Melilla, a Spanish island.

The body noted that Melilla and Ceuta are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa and are protected by fences fortified with barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, AFBA President, Hannibal Uwaifo, through his Director of Strategic Communications, Douglas Ogbankwa, described the way and manner the migrants were killed as gruesome and inhuman.

“The AfBA condemns the grisly and unprovoked killing of dozens of African migrants who were hacked to death by Moroccan Security Officials while trying to make their way to Spain, through the Morocco-Spain land border and we term this action a crime against humanity.

“AfBA restates that migrants even if they were irregular…