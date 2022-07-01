Buhari Seeks Total Democratization of West African Subregion  – THISDAYLIVE

*Expresses regret three countries have slipped back to military rule

*Portugal promises to help diversify Nigeria’s economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigeria will continue to seek consensus on the full resumption of democratic governance throughout the 16-nation West African subregion.

Responding Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, to commendations by President of the Portuguese Parliament, Augusto Santos Silva, on the role Nigeria is playing under the present administration, stabilizing West Africa and Guinea Bissau in particular, the President regretted that three countries in the subregion have slipped back to undemocratic, military rule saying the former Portuguese colony was lucky to have survived those attempts.

While attributing some of these reversals to the process of development which the new nations will pass through, the Nigerian leader said Nigeria will continue to work within the framework of…