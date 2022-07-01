First Vessel Berths at Lekki Deep Seaport – THISDAYLIVE

Three Ship-to-Shore cranes and 10 Rubber-Tyred Gantries critical to the commencement of operations of the 1.5 billon Lekki Deep Seaport arrived in Nigeria on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that operations at the Deep Seaport are expected to commence in September.

Their arrival, according to Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA), represents a major step toward birthing Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport.

“It also demonstrates our readiness to take trade facilitation a notch higher,” Bello-Koko said in a speech at the event he described as “epoch making”.

He said that the commitment of the NPA toward providing every support necessary to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports was unflinching.

“This is why matters related to the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority,” he declared.

The NPA…