ICPC Docks NSCDC Deputy Commandant over N26.7m Housing Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has docked a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Edike Mboutidem Akpan, for defrauding prospective home owners of N26,655,000.

9 Akpan was charged before Justice V. S. Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Kwali, Abuja on a 17-count charge that include using a private real estate company, Danemy Nig Ltd, to defraud land subscribers.

The charge sheet revealed that the deputy commandant convinced many subscribers with the claim of being in partnership with NSCDC, to pay various sums of money for plots of land both in Karshi, Nasarawa State and Sabon Lugbe Extension, Airport Road, Abuja, which were never allocated to them.

ICPC told the court that the offence, committed between 2010 and 2015, violated Sections 19 and 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences…