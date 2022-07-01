IPMAN Threatens Legal Action over Purported Payment of N74bn to Marketers – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to drag the management of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to court over the latter’s purported claims on the payment of N74 billion transport claims to marketers.

The Chairman IPMAN Northern Chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam gave the threat while addressing journalists in in Kano.

Danmalam, who was reacting to the purported payment, said the claim was not true as their members were not paid unless the payment was made to “ghost marketers”.

The IPMAN chairman, therefore challenged the management of the NMDPRA to publish the names of the marketers who benefited from the purported payment to prove their claims.

“I’m surprised to hear the story on payment of the N74 billion claims by the Chief Executive of the agency, Faruk Ahmed Maishanu. Either he was misinformed or he does not know what is…