Mara Set to Launch Cryptocurrency Wallet to Manage Finances  – THISDAYLIVE

Mara, a pan-African company that offers suite of crypto products, has announced the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, a portal to the crypto economy.

The product is focused on helping people begin their journey towards conveniently managing their crypto-finance needs, take a major step towards financial freedom, and learn more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.

The Mara Wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency. Offering both user-facing products and core infrastructure, Mara reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in real time and without any prior crypto knowledge.

Commenting on the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, the Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, Chi Nnadi, said: “At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that…