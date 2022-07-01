Moses Simon, Akinwunmi Only Nigerians in CAF Awards Short-list – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon and Akinwunmi Amao, are the only two Nigerians nominated in a 60-man shortlist for individual awards in the 2022 CAF Awards released yesterday. Winners will be announced at the CAF Awards 2022 slated to hold on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

Simon who created sensation in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon as Super Eagles raced to the Round of 16 before crashing out to Tunisia, is the only Nigerian senior player shortlisted for the African Footballer of the Year Award for 2021-22 previously won by the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba and Nwankwo Kanu.

The Nantes of France player linked to several English Premier League clubs only this week agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 club OGC Nice.

His club FC Nantes have already said they will not stand in the way of the winger should they receive an “interesting” offer for him.

