NSCDC Parades Two Suspected Bandits in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded two suspects for allegedly bearing illegal arms.

The suspects are Mr. Abdullahi, (19) and Mr. John Inyeka, both residents of Agbede village in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

One other suspect identified as Ifeanyi Chukwu (26), was also paraded for alleged theft of a water pumping machine owned by Doctor’s Hospital, Niger Road Area of Ilorin metropolis.

The Spokesman of NSCDC, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ayeni, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the defence corps headquarters in Ilorin, stated that Abdullahi and John were arrested at Agbede village on Wednesday.

Ayeni said that Abdullahi, a Fulani boy, was allegedly found with a locally made pistol and further investigation led to the arrest of John Inyeka, who hails from Benue State.

“Inyeka, was also caught with another locally pistol during a search of his house…