Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana, Berates Govs for Producing Poor Citizens – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo state, Mr. Michael Lana, has come hard on governors in the country, accusing them of producing poor citizens rather than prosperous ones.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said this after he was conferred with the Role Model Award, by the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa.

He said there is the need to change from the present system that lacks ideology which is full of misplaced priorities, insisting that the time has come to go back to the old principle of ideology where governance will be felt in every household.

On how he joined partisan politics, he explained that people whom he has helped as a lawyer were the ones that prevailed on him to join the gubernatorial contest, adding that he joined the gubernatorial race ahead of the 2023 elections to heed the calls of Nigerians who got succour from him through his legal…