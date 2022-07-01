Shiroro Attackers will Not Go Unpunished  – THISDAYLIVE

* Says it’s an attack on Nigerian nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Thursday’s attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, saying it’s a direct assault on Nigeria which will not be allowed to go unpunished.

The president, in a release issued Friday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, declared that wherever the perpetrators of the dastardly act may be, the long hands of the law will catch up with them.

His words: “And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace.”

President Buhari paid tributes to the gallant men of the security forces who lost their lives in the process of defending the attack.

He said: “We honour our security forces, and particularly those brave souls who have given their lives fighting against…